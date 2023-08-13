UAE Leads in Employing Indians Abroad, Reveals MOS V Muraleedharan

WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has secured the top spot as the leading employer of Indian expatriates, with an impressive figure of 3.554 million Indians currently working within its borders, V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, disclosed this in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a query posed by Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Member of Parliament , MOS Muraleedharan highlighted the steady growth in the Indian workforce in the UAE. The latest statistics mark a notable surge of over 134,000 Indians within a span of one year, showcasing the UAE’s increasing allure as a preferred destination for Indian job seekers seeking opportunities abroad.

The Minister also revealed that in the previous year, the UAE hosted 3.419 million Indians, indicating a steady upward trajectory in overseas employment. This surge has further solidified the UAE’s status as a global hub for Indian expatriates, mirroring a trend observed across other Gulf nations as well.

Within the Gulf region, the UAE’s prominence is complemented by four other nations – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman – in descending order of Indian workforce numbers. These five nations combined provide employment to 7.932 million Indians, according to MOS’ statements.

Recognizing the importance of supporting Indian expatriates, the Indian government has established Overseas Indian Help Centres in strategic locations such as Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Kuala Lumpur. These centers aim to offer comprehensive guidance and counseling to Indian workers on various matters, ensuring that they seamlessly integrate into their host countries.

Minister Muraleedharan also noted that Indian diplomatic Missions in Gulf countries have established dedicated Labour Wings, further emphasizing the Indian government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its expatriate citizens.