Pakistan: 4 Chinese nationals, 9 security personnel killed in attack in Balochistan

WEB DESK

13 people were killed and several injured when armed rebels from Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday. The deceased include 4 Chinese nationals and 9 Pakistani military personnel. These Chinese engineers were working on the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port. The Balochistan Post reported that the attack on the convoy of Chinese engineers took place at around 9:30 a.m. local time, and an intense gunfight continued for nearly two hours. According to local media reports, Pakistani security forces killed two rebels in the gunfight.