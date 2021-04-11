UAE: First Arab Woman selected for Space Programme

Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate currently working at Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Company, will join NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in the United States.

In a major scientific development, the United Arab Emirates UAE has selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut.

The UAE is using its space programme to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the names of the two new Emirati astronauts who will form the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, and further revealed that it includes the first female Arab astronaut.

The new batch of astronauts will continue the scientific march that the UAE launched years ago with the aim of strengthening the space sector and developing a national team of astronauts capable of achieving the country’s aspirations in scientific exploration and participating in manned space exploration.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: ” Today we announce two new Emirati astronauts, among them the first female Arab astronaut – Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla. They were selected from more than 4,000 applicants and their training will soon begin for international space flights. We congratulate the country on them. We congratulate them and count on them to raise the name of the UAE ever higher in space.”

An integrated team

The two new astronauts join astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi to form a team of four under the UAE Astronaut Programme, serving the strategy of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) base on achieving the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE and make it one of the leading nations in the field through the National Space Programme.

First female Arab astronaut, Nora AlMatrooshi The second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme includes the first Arab astronaut, Nora AlMatrooshi, who obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the UAE University in 2015 and has years of experience in the field of engineering. AlMatrooshi excelled in the fields of engineering and mathematics during her academic years, placing first in the UAE for the 2011 International Mathematical Olympiad and representing the UAE in the Youth Conference at the United Nations in the summer of 2018 and winter of 2019.

Astronaut Mohammed Al Mulla The other astronaut in the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme is Mohammed Al Mulla, who at the age of 19 obtained a commercial pilot’s license from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority to become the youngest pilot in Dubai Police. He then set another record, becoming the youngest trainer in the same organisation at 28 years, after getting his pilot trainer license from General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). While pursuing his career he obtained a bachelor’s degree in law and economics in 2015 and an Executive Master of Public Administration from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in 2021.

Al Mulla is currently the Head of Training Department of the Air Wing Centre at Dubai Police. He has received the Bravery Medal from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Commander in Chief Award for the Best Officer in a Specialised Field, in addition to the Dubai Police Global Excellence Award.