UAE calls for halting escalation between Israelis and Palestinians

ABU DHABI / AMN / WAM

‎‏‎‏The United Arab Emirates has expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and stressed the importance of halting escalation and preserving the lives of civilians.

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences to all the victims of the recent crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE has called for exercising the utmost restraint and an immediate ceasefire in order to avoid serious repercussions.

The Ministry expressed that the UAE, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, urges the international community to immediately reactivate the international Quartet to revive the path process of Arab-Israeli peace, and increase all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and prevent the region from experiencing further violence, tension, and instability.

Saudi Arabia calls for end to escalation of violence in Gaza

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday called for an end to the escalation of violence in Gaza after two days of fighting, following a surprise attack launched by the Palestinian Hamas group on Israel.

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history that killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children, in keeping with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge of “mighty vengeance.”

Prince Faisal’s comments came during a phone call he received from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed the danger of the continued military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the necessity of working to find the necessary ways to defuse the tension.

They also discussed the need for the international community to come together to mitigate the repercussions of this crisis in a way that contributes to maintaining international peace and security, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Prince Faisal received a call from French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, where they discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the need to work to stop the escalation there.