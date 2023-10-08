इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2023 05:19:46      انڈین آواز

Israeli death toll rises to 400, another 2,048 injured

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll from the massive assault launched by Hamas on Israelis near Gaza and thousands of rockets fired into Israel is over 400, reports Times of Israel quoting officials.

Among the dead are dozens of soldiers and police who were killed battling the invaders.

The Health Ministry also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

The military continues to battle gunmen in border communities more than 30 hours after the assault.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالمی بحران کے سائے میں ہندوستانی معیشت کے لئے بہتر امیدیں

عندلیب اختر رواں سال میں عالمی معیشت میں ترقی کی شرح 2.4 فیصد ...

این آئی اے کی طرف سے منعقدہ، دہشت گردی کی روک تھام سے متعلق ایک دو روزہ کانفرنس اختتام پذیر

نئی دلّی میں کَل قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے کی طرف سے من ...

بھارتی فضائیہ، کسی بھی واقعے سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار ہے: ساگر سنگھ راوت

جموں وکشمیر میں کَل، بھارتی فضائیہ کے 91 ویں یوم تاسیس سے پہلے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart