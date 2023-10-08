Israeli death toll rises to 400, another 2,048 injured

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll from the massive assault launched by Hamas on Israelis near Gaza and thousands of rockets fired into Israel is over 400, reports Times of Israel quoting officials.

Among the dead are dozens of soldiers and police who were killed battling the invaders.

The Health Ministry also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

The military continues to battle gunmen in border communities more than 30 hours after the assault.