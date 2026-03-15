UAE air defences intercept 9 ballistic missiles, 33 drones

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 1:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

ABU DHABI

UAE air defence systems Saturday 14th March 2026, intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defence systems have intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,600 drones.

These attacks have resulted in six deaths among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 141 minor and moderate injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempt to undermine the security of the state, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguarding its interests and national capabilities. WAM

UAE condemns targeting of its Consulate General in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the unprovoked terrorist drone attack that targeted the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the second time in a week.

The attack resulted in injuries to two security personnel and damage to the consulate building.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international norms and laws, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel. Such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.

The UAE has called on the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to investigate the circumstances surrounding this attack, identify those responsible, and take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of terrorist attacks aimed at undermining security and stability, emphasising the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international laws and norms.