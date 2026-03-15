Qatar has strategic water reserves sufficient for 4 months, food for 18 months: Minister

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 2:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

DOHA / AMN

Qatar has officially doubled its strategic food security reserves to cover 18 months of national consumption, Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani announced Friday. Speaking on the nation’s readiness, the Minister confirmed that despite regional tensions, Qatar’s stockpiles remain untouched thanks to the opening of new, resilient supply lines.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar, affirmed that the Qatar has strengthened its strategic food security reserves.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani said that the current situation has not required the use of these reserves so far, noting that efforts are continuing to support and reinforce them, while additional supply lines have been opened during these circumstances to ensure the stability of food supplies.

Regarding the strategic water reserves, the minister confirmed that the situation is reassuring, noting that Qatar has worked over the past years to build an integrated water security system based on strengthening strategic storage capacity.

He noted that there is a strategic water reserve sufficient for about four months of consumption, adding that the relevant authorities are continuing to enhance the reserve and expand its storage capacity within the framework of national water security plans to ensure the continued availability and sustainability of water under all circumstances.

On the readiness of the health sector, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the implementation of health sector plans in accordance with previously approved procedures to ensure the continued provision of healthcare services to the community.

He noted that a sufficient strategic stock of essential medicines has been maintained for nine months, in addition to a stock of medical supplies sufficient for 12 months, ensuring the continuity of health services without any impact.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Interior urged the public to stay away from any unknown objects or remnants and avoid touching them, and to report them immediately by calling (999).

In a post on the X platform, the Ministry stated that this is for the public safety.The Ministry had clarified that the temporary precautionary evacuation measures, previously announced, apply only to residents in the specified areas who received notifications through the National Alert System.It added that safe alternative accommodations have been provided for those affected, while some have chosen to move to safe places of their own choice, until the security threat passes.The Ministry also indicated that individuals covered by the temporary precautionary evacuation may contact (40442999) if they require assistance or have any inquiries. It urged everyone to obtain information from official sources and to comply with the instructions issued by the competent authorities.