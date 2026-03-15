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Kuwait Defence intercepts two hostile drones targeting Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base

Mar 15, 2026

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 1:28 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

KUWAIT

— Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence announced Saturday that two hostile drones targeted Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, resulting in material damage within the base’s vicinity.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, as saying that the armed forces, as part of their duties to monitor and track any potential aerial threats, detected seven hostile drones over the past 24 hours. Three of them were destroyed, while two fell outside the threat zone and posed no danger. Two others targeted Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, resulting in some material damage around the base.

The spokesperson added that three members of the armed forces sustained minor injuries and are receiving the necessary treatment, noting that their health condition is stable.

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