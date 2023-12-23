U.S. President Biden signs defense bill authorizing a record $886 bn annual military spending

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the U.S. defense policy bill that authorizes a record 886 billion dollar annual military spending and policies such as aid for Ukraine and push-back against China in the Indo-Pacific. The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was passed by Congress last week.

The Act increased the nation’s total national security budget by about 3 percent to 886 billion dollar. It also listed certain Chinese battery manufacturing companies that are ineligible for Defense Department procurement.

The bill extended the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, through the end of 2026, authorizing 300 million dollar for the programme in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 and the next one.