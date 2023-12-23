U.S. accuses Iran of being “deeply involved” in Red Sea attacks on commercial ships

AMN / WEB DESK

The U.S. on Friday accused Iran of close involvement in attacks on commercial ships by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, stepping up the tone as Washington considers tougher measures against it.

The White House publicly released U.S. intelligence as the Iranian-linked Yemeni insurgents persist with ship strikes they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.

The White House said that Tehran’s clerical state has provided drones and missiles to the Houthis as well as tactical intelligence.

“We know that Iran was deeply involved in planning the operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

“We have no reason to believe that Iran is trying to dissuade the Houthis from this reckless behavior,” she said.