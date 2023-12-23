136 UN workers lost their lives in recent conflict between Israel & Hamas: UN Chief

In a social media post, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that as many as 136 UN workers have lost their lives in the last 75 days in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Several employees of the world body have been forced out of their homes. No one has ever seen such number of casualties of the UN staff in the history of the world organisation, he added.

Mr. Guterres also paid tribute to those who lost their lives and the thousands of aid workers risking their lives in Gaza.