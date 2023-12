An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Taiwan region early today (December 24), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The earthquake’s epicentre was in the sea off Taiwan’s Taitung county, at a depth of 16.5 km (10.3 miles).

The tremor prompted residents to flee their homes, though no casualties or property damage have been reported so far. The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.