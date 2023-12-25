इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 01:39:33      انڈین آواز

Iran navy receives new cruise missiles amid growing regional tensions

Iran’s state media on Sunday (24 December 2023) reported that Iranian navy has taken delivery of cruise missiles as well as reconnaissance helicopters. Quoting Head of Iran’s navy, Shahram Irani, the state media reported that the Talaeiyeh cruise missile has a range of over 1,000 km and is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission. The development came after the U.S. Department of Defense said on Saturday that a drone sent from Iran struck a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker in the Indian ocean. The incident highlighted the rising regional tensions and a new risk to shipping lanes in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent action in Gaza. Iran has denied U.S. accusations that it is involved in attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial ships in the Red Sea. 

