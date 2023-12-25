Iran Ban Business Activities of Mobile Afghan Merchants in Mashhad Bazars

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the city of Mashhd of Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province, local authorities ordered a ban on business activities of mobile Afghan merchants in the bazars in the city. Iranian media reported that the notice was pasted at the entrance of Mashhad’s bazar on Saturday.

According to the report, the ban comes as half a million Afghan citizens are currently living in the city. Meanwhile, the Afghans living in Iran said that the move will hinder their activities and cause severe challenges.They also complained about mistreatment meted out to Afghan refugees by the Iranian police.

Meanwhile, the deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan, Abdul Rahman Rashid, said that the Islamic Emirate’s officials are in talks with the Iranian officials to address the issue.

Earlier,Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, asked the United Nations to facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their country. Abdollahian added that Iran has been hosting Afghan refugees for over 45 years and asked the United Nations to cooperate with Iran in the return of these migrants to their country.