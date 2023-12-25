इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 08:00:16      انڈین آواز

Iran Ban Business Activities of Mobile Afghan Merchants in Mashhad Bazars

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the city of Mashhd of Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province,  local authorities ordered a ban on business activities of mobile Afghan merchants in the bazars in the city. Iranian media reported that the notice was pasted at the entrance of  Mashhad’s bazar on Saturday.

According to the report, the ban comes as half a million Afghan citizens are currently living in the city. Meanwhile, the Afghans living in Iran said that the move will hinder their activities and cause severe challenges.They also complained about mistreatment meted out to Afghan refugees by the Iranian police.

Meanwhile, the deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan, Abdul Rahman Rashid, said that the Islamic Emirate’s officials are in talks with the Iranian officials to address the issue.

Earlier,Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, asked the United Nations to facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their country. Abdollahian added that Iran has been hosting Afghan refugees for over 45 years and asked the United Nations to cooperate with Iran in the return of these migrants to their country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart