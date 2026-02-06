U-19 ODI World Cup: India to Face England in Final After Dominant Win Over Afghanistan

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:37 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Cricket, India will lock horns with England in the Summit Clash of the Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup on Friday. India entered the finals defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second semifinal match at Harare in Zimbabwe yesterday. India achieved the target of 311 runs in 41.1 overs with the loss of three wickets. Among Men in Blue, Aaron George scored 115 runs off 104 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 68 off 33 deliveries, and skipper Ayush Mhatre added a valuable 62 runs off 59 balls. For Afghanistan, Nooristani Omarzai took two wickets while Wahidullah Zadran got one wicket.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Afghanistan posted 310 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Faisal Shinozada, with 110 runs off 93 balls, was the top scorer, followed by Uzairullah Niazai, who scored 101 runs off 86 balls. For India, Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan scalped two wickets each. Aaron George was declared the player of the match.

England had defeated defending champion Australia by 27 runs in the first semifinal at Bulawayo. The Indian team has remained unbeaten in the tournament. The Men in Blue are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having lifted the trophy a record five times – in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022 – with Australia next best on four titles.