The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Chandrababu Naidu alleges leaders of YSR Congress Party spreading false campaigns to defame Tirumala temple 

Feb 6, 2026

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:36 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that leaders of the YSR Congress Party are spreading a false campaign to defame the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple and hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees. He demanded a public apology from the YSRCP leaders over the ghee adulteration case at Tirumala.

Addressing the media after a meeting with NDA leaders at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Amaravati today, he said the coalition government will present all reports, including the CBI charge sheet, on the Tirumala ghee adulteration case to the public. Mr Naidu claimed the previous government suppressed reports by NDDB and CFTRI in 2022, which confirmed the presence of palm oil, lactic acid, and other chemicals in ghee samples, and failed to take action. He warned that those responsible for irregularities will not be spared.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Basant festival returns to Lahore after 18 years as kites decorate the sky

Feb 6, 2026
AMN SPORTS

U-19 ODI World Cup: India to Face England in Final After Dominant Win Over Afghanistan

Feb 6, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

No increase in missing persons cases in Delhi, says Police Official

Feb 6, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Basant festival returns to Lahore after 18 years as kites decorate the sky

6 February 2026 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

5 फरवरी के मुख्य समाचार

6 February 2026 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

فروری 5 کی خاص خاص خبریں

6 February 2026 12:56 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

U-19 ODI World Cup: India to Face England in Final After Dominant Win Over Afghanistan

6 February 2026 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments