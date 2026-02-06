Chandrababu Naidu alleges leaders of YSR Congress Party spreading false campaigns to defame Tirumala temple 

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:36 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that leaders of the YSR Congress Party are spreading a false campaign to defame the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple and hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees. He demanded a public apology from the YSRCP leaders over the ghee adulteration case at Tirumala.

Addressing the media after a meeting with NDA leaders at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Amaravati today, he said the coalition government will present all reports, including the CBI charge sheet, on the Tirumala ghee adulteration case to the public. Mr Naidu claimed the previous government suppressed reports by NDDB and CFTRI in 2022, which confirmed the presence of palm oil, lactic acid, and other chemicals in ghee samples, and failed to take action. He warned that those responsible for irregularities will not be spared.