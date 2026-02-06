No increase in missing persons cases in Delhi, says Police Official

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:33 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Joint Commissioner and Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police Sanjay Tyagi said that there has been no increase in missing persons cases in Delhi compared to previous years. In his message, Mr Tyagi said that in the month of January this year, the reported cases of missing persons decreased in comparison to the same period during previous years. He added that there is no need to panic over the rumours being spread regarding missing persons, especially the disappearance of children in the national capital. Mr Tyagi said that the police will take strict action against those who are spreading rumours.