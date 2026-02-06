Gujarat HC upholds state govt’s decision to reclaim public land from Asaram Ashram in Ahmedabad

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:32 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Gujarat High Court has upheld the state government’s decision to reclaim over 45,000 square meters of public land from the Asaram Ashram in Motera, Ahmedabad. Validating the government’s action, the court noted that the land is situated at a strategic location adjacent to the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.

As the city prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and advances its vision for the Olympics, the vast tract of land, long entangled in legal disputes, returns to state control to facilitate the development of world-class sporting facilities.

State authorities presented evidence that the land, originally allotted decades ago strictly for limited religious purposes, had been utilised for unauthorised construction and commercial activities, thereby violating the legal terms of allotment.