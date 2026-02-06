The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi visit to Malaysia to boost strategic partnership ties

Feb 6, 2026

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:28 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Kuala Lumpur on 7th and 8th February at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim. Briefing media on the upcoming visit, Secretary (East), External Affairs Ministry, P Kumaran said this will be Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Malaysia. Mr Kumaran said the forthcoming visit comes within 1.5 years of the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the state visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister in August 2024. He added that this reflects India’s strong commitment to relations with Malaysia.

Secretary (East) said the visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance engagement with the ASEAN region. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Malaysian Prime Minister and review progress under the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in priority areas such as trade, defence, security, semiconductors, digital technologies, and renewable energy. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled on the sidelines of the visit. prime Minister will also interact with leading Malaysian CEOs from key sectors. Mr Kumaran said Malaysia is India’s third-largest trading partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade of around 20 billion dollars.

