PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across the country at 10 AM today in the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The programme aims to discuss exam stress and celebrate examinations as a Utsav and an integral part of life. This year, the interactive sessions will be held with Exam Warriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The Ministry of Education said that more than four crore fifty lakh students, teachers and parents have registered for the programme through the MyGov portal.

The programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan, the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel and the Ministry of Education’s social media platforms. It will also be streamed live on various OTT platforms, including WAVES OTT, Amazon Prime Video, Jio, ZEE5, Sony LIV and Spotify. Conceptualised by the Prime Minister, Pariksha Pe Charcha seeks to reshape the examination experience of students by promoting confidence, positivity and holistic well-being in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The initiative has evolved into a nationwide Jan Andolan with growing participation from students, parents and teachers every year.