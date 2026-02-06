UPSC launches series of technological interventions for CSE & IFoS, aiming to strengthen exam security

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 12:24 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Public Service Commission – UPSC has launched a series of technological interventions for this year’s Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS), aimed at enhancing candidate access and strengthening exam security. The Commission stated that the new online application portal aims to enhance integrity at various stages of the examination process and simplify the application experience for candidates.

Under the revised system, there will be no capping on examination centre capacity for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). It has also added three new examination centers each for the Prelims and Mains, initiating a survey of candidate preferences for future additions. These include Meerut, Kanpur, and Bhubaneswar for the Prelims examination, while Bhubaneswar, Srinagar, and Imphal have been added for the Mains examination. UPSC said in a statement that there are a total of 933 vacancies under the Civil Services Examination and 80 vacancies under the Indian Forest Service Examination this year.