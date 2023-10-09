इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2023 10:19:21      انڈین آواز

Typhoon Koinu brings floods to Hong Kong

Many parts of Hong Kong are witnessing flooding on Monday as Typhoon Koinu brought torrential rains during the night, forcing authorities to issue the highest level of alert. According to media reports, it was the second time in a month the city’s authorities had sent out a black rain warning, the highest in Hong Kong.

It said, most of the region saw more than 150 millimeters of rainfall in the early hours today, and rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters over some parts of urban Hong Kong island.

Hong Kong’s observatory said, Koinu was moving west-southwest as it crossed the western coast of China’s Guangdong province.

