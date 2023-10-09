Israel orders complete siege on Gaza strip amid ongoing conflict with Palestinian group Hamas

AMN

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a complete siege of Gaza. Mr. Gallant said, the new measures will cut electricity and include a ban on admitting food and fuel. The death toll has surged above 1,300 with more than 1,23,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry said, 511 people have been killed, and 2,750 injured, as a result of Israeli missile strikes on the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

In Israel, the number of people killed has reached 800, with more than 2,200 also wounded.

The US government has confirmed nine of its citizens have been killed in Israel.

In a statement, the White House said, US is continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli officials.

The British media also reported that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing after the incident.

At least 10 Nepali nationals were also killed in Israel as a result of the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Nepal’s the foreign ministry said, four Nepalis were also wounded in the attack.

Earlier, The Israeli military has said that it has launched an extensive attack on Hamas centres in Gaza.

On the other hand, Austria and Germany announced that they have suspended aid to the Palestine.

Hungary is evacuating 110 individuals from Israel. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, that brings the total number of people evacuated by Hungary to 325, including 46 children. Of those evacuated, 15 were foreign citizens.