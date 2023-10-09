इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2023 10:19:00      انڈین آواز

Israel orders complete siege on Gaza strip amid ongoing conflict with Palestinian group Hamas

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a complete siege of Gaza. Mr. Gallant said, the new measures will cut electricity and include a ban on admitting food and fuel. The death toll has surged above 1,300 with more than 1,23,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry said, 511 people have been killed, and 2,750 injured, as a result of Israeli missile strikes on the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

In Israel, the number of people killed has reached 800, with more than 2,200 also wounded.

The US government has confirmed nine of its citizens have been killed in Israel.

In a statement, the White House said, US is continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli officials.

The British media also reported that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing after the incident.

At least 10 Nepali nationals were also killed in Israel as a result of the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Nepal’s the foreign ministry said, four Nepalis were also wounded in the attack.

Earlier, The Israeli military has said that it has launched an extensive attack on Hamas centres in Gaza.

On the other hand, Austria and Germany announced that they have suspended aid to the Palestine.

Hungary is evacuating 110 individuals from Israel. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, that brings the total number of people evacuated by Hungary to 325, including 46 children. Of those evacuated, 15 were foreign citizens.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور تنزانیہ کی صدر نے آج نئی دلی میں وسیع ترمعاملات پر تبادلہ خیال کیا

AMN / NEW DELHI @MEAIndia وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور تنزانیہ کی صدر سا ...

پانچ ریاستوں راجستھان، مدھیہ پردیش، تلنگانہ، چھتیس گڑھ اور میزورم میں اسمبلی چناؤ کی تاریخوں کا اعلان

@ECISVEEP انتخابی کمیشن نے آج پانچ ریاستوں، راجستھان، مدھیہ پر ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart