Tens of thousands protest in Barcelona against possible Catalan amnesty deal

AMN

Tens of thousands of people marched through Barcelona, Spain on Sunday to protest against plans to grant Catalan separatists an amnesty in exchange for their political support for a new left-wing government.

The Police said, the crowd was around 50,000, while organizers Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) put the figure at 300,000.

Local media reported, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’ of the Socialist bloc is trying to secure a new term in office and must strike a deal with the Junts and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya parties to gain enough parliamentary support.

The amnesty deal would see charges dropped against more than a thousand Catalan separatists who are facing legal action for the 2017 independence bid. Many of those involved are already in jail.