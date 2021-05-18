Two West Bengal Ministers, TMC MLA sent to jail in Narada case

AMN

Calcutta High Court has stayed the interim bail granted to four West Bengal leaders arrested by the CBI in Narada case. The special CBI court had granted bail to three Trinamool Congress leaders – Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee yesterday evening.

Within a few hours, the High Court stayed the lower court order and directed that the accused persons shall be treated to be in judicial custody. The high court fixed the date of next hearing on 19th May. All four accused have been sent to Presidency Jail.

All four leaders were the then ministers of TMC when the Narada sting operation was conducted. They were caught on camera accepting money during the sting operation done by Mathew Samuel of Narada News.