Two people test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two people tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 112 samples tested for the virus and the positive rate is 1.8 per cent.

No death case was reported due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 2,120 in the state.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The total number of recovery patients remained at 1,35,097. The recovery rate is 98.45 per cent. The total number of infected people so far is 1,37,224. The total number of active cases is seven.

The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till this evening as per CoWIN portal in Manipur is 28,50,826 including 12,07,247 second doses.

