09 Mar 2024

Two-day Nazrul Utsav begins in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two-day Nazrul Utsav begins in Dhaka on Friday evening to commemorate and pay tribute to Vidrohi Kavi Kazi Nazrul Islam. Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka joined the Bangladesh Nazrul Sangeet Sangstha and the Gulshan Society to co-organize the Nazrul Festival 2024 in Dhaka on March 8-9.

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma addressed the inaugural session of the festival and paid rich tributes to Kazi Nazrul Islam. The High Commissioner described Kazi Nazrul and his works as a precious shared legacy of India and Bangladesh. Verma said Nazrul’s work is a shining icon of pluralistic humanism that makes the founding ethos of both our nations. He lauded the festival as an excellent platform to promote deeper artistic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The festival showcased many of Nazrul’s songs sung and dance performances by acclaimed artistes from India and Bangladesh. The festival aims to celebrate the life of the poet by collaborating with artistes from both sides of the border.

