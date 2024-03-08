FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lakhs of devotees from across the world visiting Pashupatinath Temple on occasion of Mahashivratri in Nepal

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Nepal, lakhs of devotees from across the world are visiting Pashupatinath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday. Mahashivratri is celebrated as a day when goddess Parvati married lord Shiv and this auspicious day is considered powerful to fulfill all the wishes by the tantric sect.

A fair is organised in the Pashupatinath area to celebrate the day. Hundreds of people have put on stalls distributing free drinks, water, snacks and sweets for devotees visiting the temple. Kilometres-long queue of devotees to offer puja is lined up since 3 am in the morning at the main gate of Pashupatinath temple. The entire temple premise is decorated with flowers, buntings and colourful clothes. For the evening, the entire temple is decorated with lights.

Thousands of saints, nagas and sanyasis across the globe were present in the temple giving blessings and seeking alms. Backyard of temple was filled with sadhus burning dhuni creating smokey air to purify the environment. Hordes of tourists travelled to catch the excitement and celebration of Mahashivratri in Kathmandu Valley.

The Kathmandu Valley Police Office has mobilized over 4,000 security persons at the Pashupati area for the festival.  An integrated special security plan was put in place for the festival. In addition to security personnel, drones were mobilized for security. The security arrangement is made in three layers. Emergency and rescue teams and ambulances are on standby in case of need. 

