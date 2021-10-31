PM Modi visits Vatican City, invites Pope Francis to India
Two Army jawans killed, one injured in mine blast in Jammu and Kashmir

An officer and a jawan of the Indian Army, who were injured in a mine blast near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Saturday. Another soldier was also injured in the incident.

Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit Singh were killed in a mine blast during an area domination patrol in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, White Knight Corps said in a Twitter post. Another soldier who received injuries is being treated, they added.

GOC #WhiteKnight_IA and all ranks salute bravehearts Lt Rishi Kumar and Sep Manjit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty along the Line of Control in Naushera sector on 30 Oct 21 and offer deep condolences to their families.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/qvEiwCEfzd— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) October 30, 2021

