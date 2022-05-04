Twitter may charge a nominal fee for commercial and government users, says Elon Musk

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said that Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a nominal fee for commercial and government users. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans. Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested a few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.