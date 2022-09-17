FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2022 12:58:46      انڈین آواز

‘Twitter is a major hub of anti-Muslim propaganda in India’ says Study

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Twitter has grown to be a major hub for the spread of anti-Muslim propaganda which has a disastrous impact on the Muslim minority communities around the world.

This is revealed by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. TRT World quoted a study done by the Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV) – the apex Muslim body in the Australian state of Victoria. ICV study has found that the US, the UK, and India contributed a staggering 86% of anti-Muslim content on Twitter.

The ICV investigation revealed that there were at least 3,759,180 Islamophobic posts during a three-year period made on Twitter between 28 August 2019 and 27 August 2021.

Researchers from the ICV identified FOUR key themes that normally ran on Twitter playing upon its Islamophobic content. First, the connection between Islam and terrorism, second, the portrayal of Muslims as sexual assaulters, third, Muslim immigrants are displacing white people in the West and Hindus in India, and fourth, the labeling of Halal as an inhumane practice.

Twitter spreading Islamophobic content in India

The ICV researchers hold India’s ruling party; the BJP responsible for inciting anti-Muslim prejudice in the country. “The BJP has actively normalized hatred towards Muslims in India to such an extent that 55.12% of anti-Muslim hatred tweets originate on Twitter in India,” says ICV researchers, as quoted by TRT world.

ICV further ascribed the spike in anti-Muslim sentiment on Indian Twitter accounts to laws that discriminate against Muslims and deny them citizenship.

The ICV researchers conclude that there is a direct link between online hatred and offline hate crimes in India. “Social media companies like Twitter must take responsible action to halt anti-Muslim hate Tweets,” the ICV researcher suggested.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarterfinals

AMN Commonwealth Games champion Bajrang Punia on Saturday lost his quarter-final bout to world number 32 Jo ...

Golf: Om Prakash Chouhan pips favourite Abhijit to win Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Jaipur, 17 September; Mhow based Om Prakash Chouhan piped favourite Abhijit Singh Chadha ...

Women’s cricket: England beat India in final T-20, win 3 match T-20 series

In Women's cricket, England defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T-20 International and won ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart