FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2020 08:45:50      انڈین آواز

Turkish court ruling paves way to turn museum back into mosque

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Hagia Sophia mosque

AMN / ANKARA

Following a top Turkish court ruling on Friday that the 1934 conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum to be unlawful, , Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Hagia Sophia would be reopened to worshipers after a gap of over 80 years

Erdogan called on citizens to avoid visiting the historic site for prayers before the building reopens as a mosque on July 24. He also called upon “observers” to respect the official decision.

In an emotionally charged speech, Erdogan said that it would take up to six months to finish preparations to make Hagia Sophia more “compatible” with Islamic prayers.

The strongman leader added that the former museum would still be available for visitors of all faiths, without disclosing further details. Some local media outlets had recently suggested drawing a curtain to hide the Christian symbols at the site.

First call to prayer

Earlier on Friday, a top Turkish court ruled the 1934 conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum to be unlawful. After the announcement, the social media handles of the Hagia Sophia were taken down, and the first call to prayer was recited at the site and broadcast on all main news channels in Turkey. The Byzantine-era building, which is protected by the UNESCO, was originally built as a cathedral.

The decision was in line with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s calls to turn the site into a mosque despite international criticism. The United States and Orthodox Christian leaders are among those that have not approved of the decision.

Soon after the ruling, Erdogan signed a decree to open the Hagia Sophia as a mosque.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

International Cricket back in action

1st test match between England, West Indies to be played at Ageas Bowl, London today AMN The first crick ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!