Turkish court ruling paves way to turn museum back into mosque

Hagia Sophia mosque

AMN / ANKARA

Following a top Turkish court ruling on Friday that the 1934 conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum to be unlawful, , Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Hagia Sophia would be reopened to worshipers after a gap of over 80 years

Erdogan called on citizens to avoid visiting the historic site for prayers before the building reopens as a mosque on July 24. He also called upon “observers” to respect the official decision.

In an emotionally charged speech, Erdogan said that it would take up to six months to finish preparations to make Hagia Sophia more “compatible” with Islamic prayers.

The strongman leader added that the former museum would still be available for visitors of all faiths, without disclosing further details. Some local media outlets had recently suggested drawing a curtain to hide the Christian symbols at the site.

First call to prayer

Earlier on Friday, a top Turkish court ruled the 1934 conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum to be unlawful. After the announcement, the social media handles of the Hagia Sophia were taken down, and the first call to prayer was recited at the site and broadcast on all main news channels in Turkey. The Byzantine-era building, which is protected by the UNESCO, was originally built as a cathedral.

The decision was in line with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s calls to turn the site into a mosque despite international criticism. The United States and Orthodox Christian leaders are among those that have not approved of the decision.

Soon after the ruling, Erdogan signed a decree to open the Hagia Sophia as a mosque.