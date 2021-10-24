Turkey declare ten ambassadors from western countries, ‘persona non grata’ for their call to release philanthropist Osman Kavala

AMN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered his foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from western countries ‘persona non grata’ for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Persona non grata can remove diplomatic status and often results in expulsion or withdrawal of recognition of envoys. Osman Kavala has been in jail for more than four years over protests and a coup attempt, although he has not been convicted. Earlier in a joint statement, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala’s case and for his urgent release.