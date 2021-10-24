Russia reports record 1075 Covid deaths in last 24 hours

WEB DESK

Russia reported one thousand seventy five COVID-19 deaths today, as the authorities get ready to shut workplaces countrywide and lock down the capital Moscow.

This is Russia’s fifth straight daily record, as over 37,678 new Corona cases were reported in the country.

Despite developing one of the world’s first vaccines against COVID-19, Russia has vaccinated only about a third of its population, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin has already approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November. Moscow will also reimpose a partial lockdown from 28th of October, with only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.