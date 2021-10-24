WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 and more than double its annual target to reduce carbon emissions. Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in the capital Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom would tackle climate change while ensuring oil market stability, stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons. He added that the kingdom aims to reach zero-net emissions under its circular carbon economy programme, while maintaining its leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets.

The Saudi Green initiative is being held ahead of COP-26, the UN climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month, that hopes to agree deeper emissions cuts to tackle global warming. Saudi Arabia in March this year pledged to reduce carbon emissions by more than four per cent of global contributions. It said that would involve generating 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewables by 2030 and planting billions of trees in the desert state.