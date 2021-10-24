Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
Saudi Arabia aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 and more than double its annual target to reduce carbon emissions. Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in the capital Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom would tackle climate change while ensuring oil market stability, stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons. He added that the kingdom aims to reach zero-net emissions under its circular carbon economy programme, while maintaining its leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets.

The Saudi Green initiative is being held ahead of COP-26, the UN climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month, that hopes to agree deeper emissions cuts to tackle global warming. Saudi Arabia in March this year pledged to reduce carbon emissions by more than four per cent of global contributions. It said that would involve generating 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewables by 2030 and planting billions of trees in the desert state.

SPORTS

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

Avani moves ahead of Amandeep, Pranavi in the 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 21 October; Avani Prashanth returned a superb six-under 66 to climb to the top ...

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

