Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
Two killed, four injured in roadside bombing in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

In Afghanistan, at least two civilians were killed and four others injured in roadside bomb blasts targeting a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad yesterday. According to Taliban and health officials, two roadside bombs were detonated and one child was among the dead. District police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said that no Taliban fighters were harmed in this blast. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in the eastern part of Afghanistan. A local hospital official said two bodies and four injured civilians were transferred to the hospital.

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

Avani moves ahead of Amandeep, Pranavi in the 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 21 October; Avani Prashanth returned a superb six-under 66 to climb to the top ...

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

