Two killed, four injured in roadside bombing in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

AMN

In Afghanistan, at least two civilians were killed and four others injured in roadside bomb blasts targeting a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad yesterday. According to Taliban and health officials, two roadside bombs were detonated and one child was among the dead. District police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said that no Taliban fighters were harmed in this blast. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in the eastern part of Afghanistan. A local hospital official said two bodies and four injured civilians were transferred to the hospital.