United States President-elect Donald Trump has warned Hamas if it does not release hostages in Gaza before the 20th of January when he will be sworn in as the 47th President of the US. Addressing reporters on Tuesday at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Mr. Trump said that “all hell will break out if those hostages aren’t back”. He was responding to a question on the status of negotiations with Hamas on the release of American hostages.

