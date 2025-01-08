Pakistan-China trade route blocked for 5th day

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the critical trade route with China remained blocked for the fifth day yesterday as thousands of people continued their protests over prolonged power outages in the mountainous region of Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. The organisers of the sit-in demonstration in Hunza city have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met. Rally leaders emphasised the town’s persistent inadequate power supply, noting that residents endure up to 23-hour electricity outages amid a harsh winter season. Both men and women participated in the protest in extreme cold weather.