The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan-China trade route blocked for 5th day

Jan 8, 2025
Pakistan-China trade route blocked for 5th day

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the critical trade route with China remained blocked for the fifth day yesterday as thousands of people continued their protests over prolonged power outages in the mountainous region of Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. The organisers of the sit-in demonstration in Hunza city have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met. Rally leaders emphasised the town’s persistent inadequate power supply, noting that residents endure up to 23-hour electricity outages amid a harsh winter season. Both men and women participated in the protest in extreme cold weather.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump warns Hamas if hostages in Gaza not released before his inauguration

Jan 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 2 Indian-Americans elected to Virginia state legislatures in special elections

Jan 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

John Dramani Mahama sworn in as Ghana’s President

Jan 8, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump warns Hamas if hostages in Gaza not released before his inauguration

8 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan-China trade route blocked for 5th day

8 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 2 Indian-Americans elected to Virginia state legislatures in special elections

8 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

John Dramani Mahama sworn in as Ghana’s President

8 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment