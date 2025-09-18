Trump Invites Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to White House

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 11:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on 29th of this month. Netanyahu announced the invitation at a Jerusalem press conference in which he warned Hamas over the safety of hostages as Israeli forces press into Gaza City. Netanyahu’s press conference was focused on the state of Israel’s economy, as he faced intense criticism a day earlier for saying that the country would need to become increasingly self-reliant.

However, he later issued a clarification over his remarks, stating that they pertained only to the defence sector. He said defence sector needed increased self-reliance, as the country is now facing an economic embargo particularly for weapon sales. His comments come amidst the backdrop of the IDF’s ground forces launched a full scale assault on Gaza City to capture it.

Earlier, before the launch of the operation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had departed Israel and headed off straight to Qatar. Despite the US condemnation over the Doha attack, Rubio was noted to have shown firm support for Israel.