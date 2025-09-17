South Korea and US Agree on Korean Peninsula Denuclearisation

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 9:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

South Korea and the United States have agreed for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac today said, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is the ultimate goal, and the target remains unchanged whether North Korea likes it or not.

Speaking in Seoul, Mr. Wi reiterated that South Korea would pursue a three-stage plan for the denuclearisation of North Korea saying that it is important to first halt North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. He stressed that the South Korean government has taken a series of measures to ease tensions without undermining security or deterrence, by taking efforts to build trust.

On the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, Wi said there is no possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would attend the multilateral gathering. Wi said US President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea for the APEC summit.