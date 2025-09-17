Indian Navy’s 1TS Arrives in Mozambique to Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 9:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy reached Mozambique to mark the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Defence Ministry in a statement said that the squadron comprising INSTir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi entered Maputo yesterday.

On its arrival, the squadron led by Captain Tijo K Joseph was received by the Mozambique Navy along with the Defence Advisor. The Ministry informed that during the four-day visit, the training squadron will undertake various joint training activities with the Mozambique Navy which include cross training on navigation and communication procedures, diving operations, and training on firefighting and damage control aspects.

The visit of 1TS trainees to various training units of Mozambique Defence Forces are also planned providing enhanced understanding and interoperability between the two navies. The visit will culminate with a PASSEX and joint surveillance of Mozambique’s EEZ.