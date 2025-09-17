UN Chief Guterres Calls Security Council Reform Essential for Global Peace

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Berlin, Germany – November 04: Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees of UNHCR, attends a press conference in german foreign office on November 04, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that reforming the UN Security Council has become central to discussions at the General Assembly. He noted progress in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations process, which had previously stalled. Although no negotiating text has been adopted, new summary papers reflect national positions and areas of convergence. Mr. Guterres stressed the Council’s structure is outdated and undermines both legitimacy and efficiency. He highlighted Africa’s demand for permanent seats as a major driver of reform momentum. He also supported proposals to limit veto powers, particularly in cases of human rights violations. Guterres said reform is essential for restoring UN’s role in global peace and security.