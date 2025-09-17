Nepal: 19 Structures Razed in Karnali During Gen Z Protests

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A total of 19 government and private structures were completely destroyed in Karnali Province during incidents of arson and vandalism that occurred during Gen Z demonstrations on September 8 and 9.

Madhav Prasad Shrestha, Deputy Inspector General of the Karnali Province Police Office informed that the damaged government structures include the Karnali Provincial Assembly building, the Survey Office, the Province Treasury and Controller Office, the Chief Minister’s residence, and the ward offices of Birendranagar municipality wards 2, 3, 6, and 11.

Towards private property, the houses of Nepali Congress Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka, his brother Dambar Khadka, Chief Minister Yam Lal Kandel, Birendranagar Mayor Mohanmaya Dhakal, and Deputy Mayor Neelkantha Khanal were also completely destroyed.

Additionally, the party offices of the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and CPN (Maoist Centre) were reduced to ashes. In Jumla district, the party offices of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML were also damaged.

Beyond the 19 structures that were fully destroyed, 15 others sustained partial damage and five incurred minor damage. Police records show that 14 large vehicles, 12 motorcycles, and one three-wheeler were also damaged in the course of the demonstrations.

He also confirmed that 16 people in which 13 were civilians and three were police personnel, were injured during the demonstrations. It may take some time to assess the total financial loss.