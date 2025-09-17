Gunmen Kill 22 in Niger Village Attack Amid Rising Violence

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 9:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Gunmen killed 22 people in a violent attack on a village in Niger’s Tillaberi region yesterday. According to media reports, fifteen victims were shot while attending a baptism ceremony, with seven more killed in nearby areas as the attackers moved on. Human rights groups said jihadist violence has surged since March, with more than 127 villagers and worshippers killed. Dozens of homes have been looted and burned. Niger has been under military rule since 2023, following a coup by General Abdourahmane Tchiani. Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso face similar struggles against jihadist insurgencies.