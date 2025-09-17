The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for Birthday Wishes, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

Sep 17, 2025

PM addressing at the inauguration of Sardardham Phase-2 Girlss Hostel at Ahmedabad via video conferencing on August 24, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday expressed gratitude to several world leaders for extending birthday greetings. In a series of social media posts, Mr Modi thanked Dominican Republic Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for his wishes, reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations. Extending appreciation to Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mr Modi said he looks forward to further strengthening the special partnership between India and Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for his greetings, underlining India’s commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia. Responding to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s wishes, Mr Modi highlighted New Zealand’s role as an important partner in India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Prime Minister also thanked Guyanese President Irfaan Ali for his greetings, noting the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust that India shares with Guyana.

