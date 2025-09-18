Bangladesh Faces Severe Dengue Outbreak, Over 156 Deaths and Rising Cases

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bangladesh is grappling with a severe outbreak of dengue fever, with hospitals across the country struggling to cope with the rising number of patients. Health authorities have reported a surge in cases over the past few weeks, particularly in Dhaka and other major cities. The Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday issued a 12-point directive asking hospitals to prioritise dengue treatment as hospitalisations and deaths from the infection were rising across the country. The DGHS has confirmed that at least 156 people have died and 39,192 others have been admitted with the mosquito-borne viral disease this year since January.

Officials warn that the situation may worsen as the monsoon season provides ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the virus.

Hospitals are facing pressure with many wards overcrowded, forcing patients to share beds or receive treatment in corridors. Authorities have intensified awareness campaigns and mosquito-control drives, urging citizens to eliminate stagnant water around homes and workplaces.

Public health experts say the outbreak underscores the urgent need for sustained vector-control measures, improved urban sanitation, and community participation to curb the spread of the disease.