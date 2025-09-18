The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Faces Severe Dengue Outbreak, Over 156 Deaths and Rising Cases

Sep 18, 2025

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bangladesh is grappling with a severe outbreak of dengue fever, with hospitals across the country struggling to cope with the rising number of patients. Health authorities have reported a surge in cases over the past few weeks, particularly in Dhaka and other major cities. The Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday issued a 12-point directive asking hospitals to prioritise dengue treatment as hospitalisations and deaths from the infection were rising across the country. The DGHS has confirmed that at least 156 people have died and 39,192 others have been admitted with the mosquito-borne viral disease this year since January.

Officials warn that the situation may worsen as the monsoon season provides ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the virus.

Hospitals are facing pressure with many wards overcrowded, forcing patients to share beds or receive treatment in corridors. Authorities have intensified awareness campaigns and mosquito-control drives, urging citizens to eliminate stagnant water around homes and workplaces.

Public health experts say the outbreak underscores the urgent need for sustained vector-control measures, improved urban sanitation, and community participation to curb the spread of the disease.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Invites Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to White House

Sep 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea and US Agree on Korean Peninsula Denuclearisation

Sep 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Navy’s 1TS Arrives in Mozambique to Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Sep 17, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

8 Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha

18 September 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final

18 September 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd Women’s ODI, Series Level at 1-1

18 September 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

18 September 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments