Trump dismisses health rumours, says ‘Never felt better

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has responded to speculation about his health in a post on Truth Social, saying he has never felt better after days of online speculation about his health.

Trump bounced back onto Truth Social after a relatively quiet weekend while he was golfing at his resort in Virginia.

The president was seen on Saturday leaving for a round of golf alongside his granddaughter, Kai Trump, in Sterling, Va.

Social media lit up with bizarre theories and morbid speculation about the President’s health days after several days without public events from the president.

Rumors that had been ruminating throughout the week were bolstered by a blank schedule released by the White House on Friday. Unfounded rumors swirled on social media this week about the president’s health.