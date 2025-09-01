Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CPI Welcomes Positive Outcome of Modi–Xi Talks, Stresses Path of Dialogue

Sep 1, 2025

AMN / New Delhi

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has welcomed the outcome of the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties between the two Asian giants.

In a statement issued today, the CPI said the engagement between the leaders of India and China — representing two of the world’s oldest civilizations — reaffirms the belief that the two nations are “destined to be partners, not rivals.”

The party underlined that the dialogue signaled a shared commitment to enhance cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people domains. “Such cooperation holds great importance not only for India and China, but also for the unity of the Global South and the advancement of multipolarity in global affairs,” the statement noted.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome, the CPI highlighted that both sides had shown political will to address long-standing border issues — a colonial legacy — through peaceful and negotiated means. It added that dialogue and mutual respect would contribute to “lasting peace, stability, and development” in the region.

At a time when “imperialist forces seek to divide and dominate,” the CPI said, closer cooperation between India and China would provide a strong push for an alternative world order based on equality, justice, and mutual respect. The party also appealed to all sections of society to support the “positive momentum” in bilateral relations.

