Aug 31, 2025
PM Modi Meets World Leaders at SCO Summit in Tianjin

AMN / WEB DESK

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the world leaders including Presidents of Maldives, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and the Prime Ministers of Egypt, and Nepal.

In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed happiness meeting these leaders. During his meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart K Tokayev, Prime Minister said that India and Kazakhstan are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma. Expressing pleasure about his interaction with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Mr Modi highlighted that India’s trade and cultural linkages are increasing and which is a wonderful sign.

Talking to President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Prime Minister noted that India’s developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for the people of both nations. Meanwhile, during his interaction with the Prime Minister of Nepal K P Oli, he said, India’s relations with Nepal are very special and deep-rooted.

