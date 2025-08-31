Central Teams formed to Assess Flood, Landslide Damage in North India

Sudhir Kumar

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to assess the damage caused by heavy rainfall, floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides.

In a statement, the Ministry said that on the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, these teams will conduct on-the-spot assessments of the situation and review the relief work carried out by the respective State Governments. The Central Teams will visit the flood and landslide-affected districts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir early next week. Each team will be led by a senior officer at the level of Joint Secretary from the MHA or the National Disaster Management Authority and will include senior officers from the Ministries and Departments of Expenditure, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and Rural Development.

The Ministry also informed that it is in regular contact with senior officers of these States and the Union Territory and has extended all necessary logistical assistance.

This includes the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, Army personnel, and Air Force helicopters, which are aiding in search and rescue operations as well as the restoration of essential services.

During the financial year 2025-26, the Government has released over 10 thousand crore rupees to 24 States in the State Disaster Response Fund to enable the disaster-affected States to provide relief assistance to the affected people immediately. Around 2 thousand crore rupees were released from the National Disaster Response Fund to 12 states.